817 Via Madonna

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Move in ready home with loads of updates! Updates include laminated wood floors, carpet throughout, Fresh paint, updated appliances, foundation work complete and more. Downstairs features a spacious family room with recces lighting, gas fireplace and windows over looking the backyard. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, water filtration system, views into the family room and dining area and a breakfast bar. Upstairs brings you 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master suite features vaulted ceilings, Skylight, separate sink area, his and her closets and a private shower area. Large patio out back off the dining area that is ideal for entertaining. New roof Sept 2019 Essay access to I-30 and 635.