817 Via Madonna
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:11 AM

817 Via Madonna

Location

817 Via Madonna, Mesquite, TX 75150
Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Move in ready home with loads of updates! Updates include laminated wood floors, carpet throughout, Fresh paint, updated appliances, foundation work complete and more. Downstairs features a spacious family room with recces lighting, gas fireplace and windows over looking the backyard. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, water filtration system, views into the family room and dining area and a breakfast bar. Upstairs brings you 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master suite features vaulted ceilings, Skylight, separate sink area, his and her closets and a private shower area. Large patio out back off the dining area that is ideal for entertaining. New roof Sept 2019 Essay access to I-30 and 635.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

