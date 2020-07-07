451 Appomattox Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Beautifully Updated 3 Bed,2 Bath, 2 Car Garage and fireplace!! High ceiling living room with plenty of natural light greets you as you enter the home. Chain link gate at the drive way that can be locked. Custom Interior paint, Well maintained yard for your family and friends. No pets. Application fee $55.00 per person 18 or older. Security deposit is one month rent with approved application. Utilities not included in rent. Home is available for move in on or after October 1st. No housing voucher. Size and measurements are to be verified by you.