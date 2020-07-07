All apartments in Mesquite
451 Appomattox Drive

451 Appomattox Drive · No Longer Available
Location

451 Appomattox Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated 3 Bed,2 Bath, 2 Car Garage and fireplace!! High ceiling living room with plenty of natural light greets you as you enter the home. Chain link gate at the drive way that can be locked. Custom Interior paint, Well maintained yard for your family and friends. No pets. Application fee $55.00 per person 18 or older. Security deposit is one month rent with approved application. Utilities not included in rent. Home is available for move in on or after October 1st. No housing voucher. Size and measurements are to be verified by you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 Appomattox Drive have any available units?
451 Appomattox Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 451 Appomattox Drive have?
Some of 451 Appomattox Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 Appomattox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
451 Appomattox Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 Appomattox Drive pet-friendly?
No, 451 Appomattox Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 451 Appomattox Drive offer parking?
Yes, 451 Appomattox Drive offers parking.
Does 451 Appomattox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 Appomattox Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 Appomattox Drive have a pool?
No, 451 Appomattox Drive does not have a pool.
Does 451 Appomattox Drive have accessible units?
No, 451 Appomattox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 451 Appomattox Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 451 Appomattox Drive has units with dishwashers.

