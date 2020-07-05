All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 3435 Caracas Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
3435 Caracas Dr
Last updated July 18 2019 at 8:00 AM

3435 Caracas Dr

3435 Caracas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3435 Caracas Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Mesquite includes ceiling fans, new vinyl flooring, W/C connections, appliances, driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located minutes from local businesses including Candelaria's Bakery, Pancho's Mexican Buffet, Pearl Chinese, Taco Bell, Family Dollar, Walgreens, Goodwill and so much more. It's also a quick drive to Vanston Middle School, Park and Swimming Pool, and Larry G Smith Elementary School. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3435 Caracas Dr have any available units?
3435 Caracas Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3435 Caracas Dr have?
Some of 3435 Caracas Dr's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3435 Caracas Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3435 Caracas Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3435 Caracas Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3435 Caracas Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3435 Caracas Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3435 Caracas Dr offers parking.
Does 3435 Caracas Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3435 Caracas Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3435 Caracas Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3435 Caracas Dr has a pool.
Does 3435 Caracas Dr have accessible units?
No, 3435 Caracas Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3435 Caracas Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3435 Caracas Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Sublet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District