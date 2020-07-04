300 Boxwood Dr

Amenities
3-2-2 home located in an established residential community of Mesquite close to shopping, entertainment, and much more! Make this your home today before it's gone! Hurry homes this nice do not last long. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com
This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=9lPadRkdeQ&env=production
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195
We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com