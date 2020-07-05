2615 Palisades Place

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Excellent foreclosure home in Creek Crossing. This spacious home offers laminate wood floors in large living area. Nice big kitchen with granite counter tops, ceramic tile back splash and gas stove.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.