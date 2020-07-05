All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2608 Wood Creek

2608 Wood Creek · No Longer Available
Location

2608 Wood Creek, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. Please respect their privacy and do not disturb.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Wood Creek have any available units?
2608 Wood Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 2608 Wood Creek currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Wood Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Wood Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 2608 Wood Creek is pet friendly.
Does 2608 Wood Creek offer parking?
No, 2608 Wood Creek does not offer parking.
Does 2608 Wood Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Wood Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Wood Creek have a pool?
No, 2608 Wood Creek does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Wood Creek have accessible units?
No, 2608 Wood Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Wood Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 2608 Wood Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2608 Wood Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 2608 Wood Creek does not have units with air conditioning.

