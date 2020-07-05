2323 Weatherby Dr

2323 Weatherby Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181 Creek Crossing Estates
Amenities
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute home in Mesquite! - This home offers over 1800 Sqft of living space with a wood burning fireplace. House also has wood flooring throughout. Custom designed kitchen with lots of counter space. A must see!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4815240)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
