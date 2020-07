Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MESQUITE 3 bedroom home with hardwood floors! - Application submitted and approved. Scheduled showing on Monday July 8 from 5:00-7:00 pm. Please visit at that time. Beautiful 3 bedroom house with double hung energy efficient windows! Spacious living room and kitchen, hardwoods and tile throughout, large fenced yard. No vouchers please. Pets welcome. 2234 Loyce Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150 offered by www.reedycreekms.com Look here for pics and application link!



(RLNE4951262)