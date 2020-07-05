2204 Abbey Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Here's your chance to live in a newer, pristine townhome in the fantastic neighborhood of Villages of Falcon's Lair. This 3 bedroom with an upstairs loft and garage is fantastic. You'll be greeted by a freshly manicured lawn and outstanding curb appeal of the neighborhood with a community pool. When walking through the front door, you see an upgraded home with the perfect amenities of an open floor plan, island kitchen with granite, half bathroom and living room overlooking thebackyard with covered patio.The master bathroom suite boasts a double shower and dual sinks, ceramic tile and linen closet. There is a 2nd living space upstairs that would be perfect as an office or game room area.