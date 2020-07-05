All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 2204 Abbey Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
2204 Abbey Lane
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:18 AM

2204 Abbey Lane

2204 Abbey Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2204 Abbey Lane, Mesquite, TX 75181
Falcons Lair

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Here's your chance to live in a newer, pristine townhome in the fantastic neighborhood of Villages of Falcon's Lair. This 3 bedroom with an upstairs loft and garage is fantastic. You'll be greeted by a freshly manicured lawn and outstanding curb appeal of the neighborhood with a community pool. When walking through the front door, you see an upgraded home with the perfect amenities of an open floor plan, island kitchen with granite, half bathroom and living room overlooking thebackyard with covered patio.The master bathroom suite boasts a double shower and dual sinks, ceramic tile and linen closet. There is a 2nd living space upstairs that would be perfect as an office or game room area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Abbey Lane have any available units?
2204 Abbey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 Abbey Lane have?
Some of 2204 Abbey Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 Abbey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Abbey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Abbey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2204 Abbey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2204 Abbey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2204 Abbey Lane offers parking.
Does 2204 Abbey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 Abbey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Abbey Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2204 Abbey Lane has a pool.
Does 2204 Abbey Lane have accessible units?
No, 2204 Abbey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Abbey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 Abbey Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District