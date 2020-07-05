2137 Charles Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

Beautiful 3 BDR, 2 bath with rear 2 car garage. Fresh paint and new carpet! Rear parking with extra wide 2 car driveway and carport and one car garage. 3 spacious bedrooms, master has its own full bath. Spacious kitchen with gas cooking, tiled backsplash, tons of cabinet and counter space! Breakfast nook or dining room. New Electric range. Comes with refrigerator. Fenced backyard! Clean and move-in ready! This one wont last long. Buyer to verify accuracy of all schools and measurements.



Applicants must use NHC Application docs to apply.