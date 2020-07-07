1627 Roundrock Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely Remodeled Beauty! As of November 2016 this 3 bed 2 bath home was completely remodeled with new Waterproof Laminate Wood Floors. Tile in the Kitchen, Master Bath, Hall Bath and Utility. New cabinets in the kitchen with granite counter tops, new sink and appliances. Vanities in both bathrooms with new bathtubs and custom tile surrounds. Ceilings and walls were floated smooth with LVL 4 paint! White ceilings, grey walls, white base and tan doors. White light switches and plates. Replaced all light fixtures and fans. Replaced all windows! New Roof 2012. Foundation 2015. Fence 2015. Water Heater 2017. HVAC 2018. No detail was overlooked! What a great home!