Last updated April 13 2020 at 8:20 PM

1627 Roundrock Trail

1627 Roundrock Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1627 Roundrock Trail, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely Remodeled Beauty! As of November 2016 this 3 bed 2 bath home was completely remodeled with new Waterproof Laminate Wood Floors. Tile in the Kitchen, Master Bath, Hall Bath and Utility. New cabinets in the kitchen with granite counter tops, new sink and appliances. Vanities in both bathrooms with new bathtubs and custom tile surrounds. Ceilings and walls were floated smooth with LVL 4 paint! White ceilings, grey walls, white base and tan doors. White light switches and plates. Replaced all light fixtures and fans. Replaced all windows! New Roof 2012. Foundation 2015. Fence 2015. Water Heater 2017. HVAC 2018. No detail was overlooked! What a great home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 Roundrock Trail have any available units?
1627 Roundrock Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1627 Roundrock Trail have?
Some of 1627 Roundrock Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 Roundrock Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1627 Roundrock Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 Roundrock Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1627 Roundrock Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1627 Roundrock Trail offer parking?
No, 1627 Roundrock Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1627 Roundrock Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1627 Roundrock Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 Roundrock Trail have a pool?
No, 1627 Roundrock Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1627 Roundrock Trail have accessible units?
No, 1627 Roundrock Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 Roundrock Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1627 Roundrock Trail has units with dishwashers.

