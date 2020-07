Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful home with great design! All new vinly faux wood flooring in all bedrooms and hallways ! Home features large foyer area opening to the living room, with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace, crown molding, ceramic title, parquet flooring. Master suite has sitting area as well as large master bath with garden tub and separate shower!!