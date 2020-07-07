1601 South Pkwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Mesquite features new paint, laminate and ceramic tile floors, ceiling fans, a fireplace, dishwasher, built-in oven and stove top, W/D connections, central heat/air and a fenced backyard! The home is backed up to DeBusk Park, home to walking trails, South Mesquite Creek and KidsQuest. The home is a short drive away from Wendy's, On the Boarder Mexican Grill & Cantina, Joe's Crab Shack, and Rugel Elementary School. A five minute drive is Town East Mall! Enjoy easy access to both US 80 and 635. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.