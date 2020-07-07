All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:42 AM

1601 South Pkwy

1601 South Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

1601 South Pkwy, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Mesquite features new paint, laminate and ceramic tile floors, ceiling fans, a fireplace, dishwasher, built-in oven and stove top, W/D connections, central heat/air and a fenced backyard! The home is backed up to DeBusk Park, home to walking trails, South Mesquite Creek and KidsQuest. The home is a short drive away from Wendy's, On the Boarder Mexican Grill & Cantina, Joe's Crab Shack, and Rugel Elementary School. A five minute drive is Town East Mall! Enjoy easy access to both US 80 and 635. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 South Pkwy have any available units?
1601 South Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 South Pkwy have?
Some of 1601 South Pkwy's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 South Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1601 South Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 South Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 South Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 1601 South Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 1601 South Pkwy offers parking.
Does 1601 South Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 South Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 South Pkwy have a pool?
No, 1601 South Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 1601 South Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1601 South Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 South Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 South Pkwy has units with dishwashers.

