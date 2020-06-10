All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1433 Savannah St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1433 Savannah St
Last updated November 12 2019 at 8:46 PM

1433 Savannah St

1433 Savannah Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1433 Savannah Street, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is a must see! Featuring a gorgeous fireplace, spacious living/dining combo, granite counters in the kitchen and bath, all black appliances, garage, and a nice size backyard is available now to lease. Contact us today for more information.

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=PtMUfz5FjU&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 Savannah St have any available units?
1433 Savannah St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 1433 Savannah St currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Savannah St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Savannah St pet-friendly?
No, 1433 Savannah St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1433 Savannah St offer parking?
Yes, 1433 Savannah St offers parking.
Does 1433 Savannah St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 Savannah St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Savannah St have a pool?
No, 1433 Savannah St does not have a pool.
Does 1433 Savannah St have accessible units?
No, 1433 Savannah St does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 Savannah St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1433 Savannah St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1433 Savannah St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1433 Savannah St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District