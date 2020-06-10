1433 Savannah St

Amenities

granite counters garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is a must see! Featuring a gorgeous fireplace, spacious living/dining combo, granite counters in the kitchen and bath, all black appliances, garage, and a nice size backyard is available now to lease. Contact us today for more information.



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=PtMUfz5FjU&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com