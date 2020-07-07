Ready to move in , Corner lot , Three bedroom , one and half bath and one car garage . Updates in the last year 2019 , flooring , paint interior , plumbing and windows . This home is in great shape , looking for a new owner .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1221 Rusk Drive have any available units?
1221 Rusk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
Is 1221 Rusk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Rusk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.