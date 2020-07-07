All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated January 11 2020 at 5:53 PM

1221 Rusk Drive

1221 Rusk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1221 Rusk Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149
Edgemont Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to move in , Corner lot , Three bedroom , one and half bath and one car garage . Updates in the last year 2019 , flooring , paint interior , plumbing and windows . This home is in great shape , looking for a new owner .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Rusk Drive have any available units?
1221 Rusk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 1221 Rusk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Rusk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Rusk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1221 Rusk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1221 Rusk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1221 Rusk Drive offers parking.
Does 1221 Rusk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Rusk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Rusk Drive have a pool?
No, 1221 Rusk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Rusk Drive have accessible units?
No, 1221 Rusk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Rusk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 Rusk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 Rusk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 Rusk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

