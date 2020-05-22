3511 Sequoia Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool game room

Built by Stonehollow Homes built in 2017 Backs to tree line and farm, no backyard neighbor. This home offers Real hand scraped hardwood floors in the entry, kitchen, café hall, fam, and gameroom. Standard features for this home are granite in the kit, travertine backsplash, 42in maple cabinets, oil rubbed bronze fixtures, 5.25in baseboards, rocker switches, framed mirror in master bath, finished garage, opener, insulated garage door, full sod, full sprinkler, and gutter. It has 3 bedrooms and an office. Large backyard, Gorgeous greenbelts with trails and trees. Wonderful pond if you like fishing 2 community pools and parks throughout all of the upgrades the builder offered. rent to own only 4percent down only