Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:01 PM

3511 Sequoia Lane

3511 Sequoia Ln · (682) 233-4029
Location

3511 Sequoia Ln, Melissa, TX 75454

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2163 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Built by Stonehollow Homes built in 2017 Backs to tree line and farm, no backyard neighbor. This home offers Real hand scraped hardwood floors in the entry, kitchen, café hall, fam, and gameroom. Standard features for this home are granite in the kit, travertine backsplash, 42in maple cabinets, oil rubbed bronze fixtures, 5.25in baseboards, rocker switches, framed mirror in master bath, finished garage, opener, insulated garage door, full sod, full sprinkler, and gutter. It has 3 bedrooms and an office. Large backyard, Gorgeous greenbelts with trails and trees. Wonderful pond if you like fishing 2 community pools and parks throughout all of the upgrades the builder offered. rent to own only 4percent down only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 Sequoia Lane have any available units?
3511 Sequoia Lane has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3511 Sequoia Lane have?
Some of 3511 Sequoia Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 Sequoia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3511 Sequoia Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 Sequoia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3511 Sequoia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melissa.
Does 3511 Sequoia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3511 Sequoia Lane does offer parking.
Does 3511 Sequoia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3511 Sequoia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 Sequoia Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3511 Sequoia Lane has a pool.
Does 3511 Sequoia Lane have accessible units?
No, 3511 Sequoia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 Sequoia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3511 Sequoia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3511 Sequoia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3511 Sequoia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
