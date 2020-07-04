2605 Kennedy Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Check this out! Newly installed wood floor in family ,dinging , study! Gorgeous 1.5 story home in Liberty near 121 and 75. 3 BR, 1 study, 2 full bath down and 1 big BR, huge game room, 1 full bath up! , Gourmet island kitchen boasts upgraded granite counter, 42in cabs with gas cooktop, open floor plan, bright. Master features luxurious bath with his & hers sinks, spa like bath with separate shower & walk-in closet. Arched opening leads to the living room w-stone gas fireplace, vaulted ceiling and a wall of windows overlooks the yard. New roof April 2018! Attic vapor barrier & energy efficient! Covered patio area in backyard perfect for entertaining! Community pool nearby.