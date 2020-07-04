All apartments in Melissa
Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:44 PM

2605 Kennedy Drive

2605 Kennedy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2605 Kennedy Drive, Melissa, TX 75454

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Check this out! Newly installed wood floor in family ,dinging , study! Gorgeous 1.5 story home in Liberty near 121 and 75. 3 BR, 1 study, 2 full bath down and 1 big BR, huge game room, 1 full bath up! , Gourmet island kitchen boasts upgraded granite counter, 42in cabs with gas cooktop, open floor plan, bright. Master features luxurious bath with his & hers sinks, spa like bath with separate shower & walk-in closet. Arched opening leads to the living room w-stone gas fireplace, vaulted ceiling and a wall of windows overlooks the yard. New roof April 2018! Attic vapor barrier & energy efficient! Covered patio area in backyard perfect for entertaining! Community pool nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Kennedy Drive have any available units?
2605 Kennedy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Melissa, TX.
What amenities does 2605 Kennedy Drive have?
Some of 2605 Kennedy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Kennedy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Kennedy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Kennedy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2605 Kennedy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melissa.
Does 2605 Kennedy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2605 Kennedy Drive offers parking.
Does 2605 Kennedy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 Kennedy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Kennedy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2605 Kennedy Drive has a pool.
Does 2605 Kennedy Drive have accessible units?
No, 2605 Kennedy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Kennedy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2605 Kennedy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2605 Kennedy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2605 Kennedy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
