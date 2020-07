Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym game room parking pool pool table garage cats allowed accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area clubhouse dog grooming area e-payments fire pit internet access online portal putting green

Welcome home to The Venue Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX. Our luxury apartment community sets a precedent for style and esteem in upscale living. Our Craig Ranch apartments offer spacious one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans fused with sophisticated amenities and conveniences which will enhance your lifestyle. You will enjoy spacious and open layouts perfect for relaxing after a long day at the office or entertaining guests on the weekend.Step outside your home and enjoy the amenities our community has to offer. From a resort-style pool to our state-of-the-art fitness center, there is something for everybody at our luxury apartments in McKinney, TX. Enjoy the game room featuring a billiard table, an on-site dog park, and so much more.