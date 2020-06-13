Apartment List
/
TX
/
mckinney
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

213 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in McKinney, TX

Finding an apartment in McKinney that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
$
Stonebridge Ranch
18 Units Available
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1509 sqft
Modern kitchens with dark wood cabinetry and full appliances. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and iPic Theaters. Community features detached garage parking and resort-style pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1450 sqft
The Adley Craig Ranch is a vibrant apartment community located in McKinney, Texas.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Stonebridge Ranch
11 Units Available
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vibrantly beautiful and luxurious, St. Paul’s Square at Adriatica Village is a residential village offering a unique living experience in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
265 Units Available
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1292 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,139
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1351 sqft
This recently renovated community is in McKinney with stunning views. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, business center, concierge, and dog park. Granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
30 Units Available
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,803
1565 sqft
Modern homes with garden tubs, ceramic tile flooring and large bedrooms. Community highlights include a game room, business center, and gym. Pet friendly. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park. Near the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Eldorado
41 Units Available
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
$836
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1181 sqft
Located on 30-plus acres of land, close to both Highway 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Apartments are equipped with fireplaces, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include gym, clubhouse, internet cafe and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Stonebridge Ranch
18 Units Available
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$892
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1257 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$857
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Many unique features like built-in bookcases, nine-foot ceilings and wood-burning fireplace. Residents have full access to the onsite gym and pool. Locate close to Highway 75 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1370 sqft
This pet-friendly property offers a yoga room, sauna, pool, and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces, garden tubs, balconies, and a pool view. Less than one mile from the shopping and dining of McKinney Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Brookstone
27 Units Available
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1409 sqft
Minutes away from TPC Craig Ranch. Near DFW Airport and Love Field Airport. Community includes saltwater pool, sundeck with Wi-Fi and splash pad. Residents enjoy units with garages, granite countertops and woodgrain flooring.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
6 Units Available
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,033
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
849 sqft
Shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby thanks to Downtown McKinney and University Drive. This pet-friendly community offers residents a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Stonebridge Ranch
44 Units Available
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1308 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with a fireplace, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a cafe, game center and pool. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance. Near University Drive (US Route 380) and Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
34 Units Available
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1315 sqft
Impressive designer finishes like 42-inch espresso shaker cabinets, granite counters, and crown molding. Even more impressive amenities include lagoon-style pool with poolside kitchen, hot tub, movie theatre, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
62 Units Available
The Mansions McKinney
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1011 sqft
The Mansions McKinney in McKinney, TX, boast beautiful features such as resort-style pools and a 24-hr fitness center. Luxurious apartment units offer porcelain tile backsplashes, custom blinds, and proximity to local establishments and attractions.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
43 Units Available
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1501 sqft
Luxury living is at your fingertips at Soho Parkway Apartments in McKinney, TX. Located just seconds from the Sam Rayburn Tollway with quick access to Dallas North Tollway and U.S.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1063 sqft
Discover your new home at Kinwood Apartments! Conveniently located in McKinney, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Stonebridge Ranch
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,162
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1592 sqft
Recently renovated, homes at The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch just north of Dallas feature European-style kitchens and wood-style floors, while communal areas include a pool table in the retro-style lounge and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
24 Units Available
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1402 sqft
Large apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, and elevator access. Community features a dog park, fitness center, and cyber business center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
9 Units Available
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
Studio
$960
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1119 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
$
8 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1007 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
18 Units Available
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1472 sqft
At McKinney Pointe, our generous amenities set us apart and provide residents with a one of a kind living experience.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
6 Units Available
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$924
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
936 sqft
Just a few blocks from Rt. 75, Bent Creek has spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with all of the basic amenities, including a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in McKinney, TX

Finding an apartment in McKinney that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcKinney 3 BedroomsMcKinney Accessible ApartmentsMcKinney Apartments under $1,000McKinney Apartments under $1,100
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with BalconyMcKinney Apartments with GarageMcKinney Apartments with GymMcKinney Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMcKinney Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMcKinney Apartments with Parking
McKinney Apartments with PoolMcKinney Apartments with Washer-DryerMcKinney Dog Friendly ApartmentsMcKinney Furnished ApartmentsMcKinney Pet Friendly PlacesMcKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center