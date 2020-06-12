203 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in McKinney, TX

Apartment List
21 Units Available
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
976 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments modern kitchens with custom cabinetry, crown molding, walk-in closets. Enjoy clubhouse with business center, pool, spa, pet playground. Easy access to walking and biking trails. Near Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
60 Units Available
The Mansions McKinney
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1011 sqft
The Mansions McKinney in McKinney, TX, boast beautiful features such as resort-style pools and a 24-hr fitness center. Luxurious apartment units offer porcelain tile backsplashes, custom blinds, and proximity to local establishments and attractions.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
40 Units Available
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1156 sqft
Luxury living is at your fingertips at Soho Parkway Apartments in McKinney, TX. Located just seconds from the Sam Rayburn Tollway with quick access to Dallas North Tollway and U.S.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
22 Units Available
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1153 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Stonebridge Ranch
13 Units Available
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1363 sqft
Vibrantly beautiful and luxurious, St. Paul’s Square at Adriatica Village is a residential village offering a unique living experience in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Craig Ranch
31 Units Available
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1270 sqft
Secure parking, a pool with cabanas, and stainless-steel appliances are just the beginning of the luxury details found at these apartments in McKinney. Moments from Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
35 Units Available
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1196 sqft
Impressive designer finishes like 42-inch espresso shaker cabinets, granite counters, and crown molding. Even more impressive amenities include lagoon-style pool with poolside kitchen, hot tub, movie theatre, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
8 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1007 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
9 Units Available
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1119 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
24 Units Available
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1138 sqft
Large apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, and elevator access. Community features a dog park, fitness center, and cyber business center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Stonebridge Ranch
17 Units Available
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
969 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
17 Units Available
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
929 sqft
Large apartments with lots of closet space, crown molding, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios. On-site pool, fitness center, clubroom and lighted tennis courts. Minutes from prize-winning parks and good schools.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
5 Units Available
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
849 sqft
Shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby thanks to Downtown McKinney and University Drive. This pet-friendly community offers residents a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:44pm
$
Stonebridge Ranch
20 Units Available
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1336 sqft
Modern kitchens with dark wood cabinetry and full appliances. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and iPic Theaters. Community features detached garage parking and resort-style pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
15 Units Available
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
884 sqft
Contemporary homes with premium cabinetry and wood vinyl flooring. Community includes a resort-style pool, playground, and dog park. Easy access to US 75. Close to Mary Will Craig Park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
17 Units Available
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1103 sqft
The Adley Craig Ranch is a vibrant apartment community located in McKinney, Texas.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1182 sqft
This recently renovated community is in McKinney with stunning views. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, business center, concierge, and dog park. Granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
30 Units Available
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1148 sqft
Modern homes with garden tubs, ceramic tile flooring and large bedrooms. Community highlights include a game room, business center, and gym. Pet friendly. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park. Near the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Eldorado
39 Units Available
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1181 sqft
Located on 30-plus acres of land, close to both Highway 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Apartments are equipped with fireplaces, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include gym, clubhouse, internet cafe and pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
14 Units Available
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1215 sqft
This pet-friendly property offers a yoga room, sauna, pool, and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces, garden tubs, balconies, and a pool view. Less than one mile from the shopping and dining of McKinney Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Brookstone
27 Units Available
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1196 sqft
Minutes away from TPC Craig Ranch. Near DFW Airport and Love Field Airport. Community includes saltwater pool, sundeck with Wi-Fi and splash pad. Residents enjoy units with garages, granite countertops and woodgrain flooring.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Stonebridge Ranch
20 Units Available
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1227 sqft
Recently renovated, homes at The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch just north of Dallas feature European-style kitchens and wood-style floors, while communal areas include a pool table in the retro-style lounge and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
6 Units Available
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
936 sqft
Just a few blocks from Rt. 75, Bent Creek has spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with all of the basic amenities, including a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Stonebridge Ranch
45 Units Available
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1107 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with a fireplace, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a cafe, game center and pool. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance. Near University Drive (US Route 380) and Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.

McKinney rents increased slightly over the past month

McKinney rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in McKinney stand at $1,170 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,453 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. McKinney's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of McKinney, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to McKinney

    As rents have increased slightly in McKinney, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, McKinney is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • McKinney's median two-bedroom rent of $1,453 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% rise in McKinney.
    • While McKinney's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in McKinney than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where McKinney is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

