The Avenues at Craig Ranch

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area courtyard dog park gym pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access package receiving trash valet yoga cats allowed accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance alarm system coffee bar e-payments game room media room online portal

Get excited to move into your dream home! Avenues at Craig Ranch—a gorgeous apartment community in McKinney, TX—has a sensational selection of 15 floor plans for you to browse. You’ll be amazed by apartment features like hardwood-style flooring, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, under-mount sink and designer tile backsplash, lofty 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, stylish track and pendant lighting, private patio or balcony and much more! We’re proud to offer an amazing array of community amenities including a refreshing saltwater pool with sundeck, fitness center with cardio and free weights, yoga studio, courtyard with outdoor grilling, community clubhouse, executive business center, and car care center. Choose from one, two and three-bedroom options!



There’s plenty to do in your neck of the woods. Take to TPC Craig Ranch to work on your golf game, explore Rowlett Creek Park, catch a movie at Cinemark Allen 16, indulge in a little retail therapy at Allen Premium Outlets,