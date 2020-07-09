All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

The Avenues at Craig Ranch

8700 Stacy Rd · (469) 336-2651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8700 Stacy Rd, McKinney, TX 75070
Brookstone

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5305 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 5203 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 9312 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10307 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit 5321 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit 8211 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2105 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1507 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Avenues at Craig Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
courtyard
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
alarm system
coffee bar
e-payments
game room
media room
online portal
Get excited to move into your dream home! Avenues at Craig Ranch—a gorgeous apartment community in McKinney, TX—has a sensational selection of 15 floor plans for you to browse. You’ll be amazed by apartment features like hardwood-style flooring, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, under-mount sink and designer tile backsplash, lofty 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, stylish track and pendant lighting, private patio or balcony and much more! We’re proud to offer an amazing array of community amenities including a refreshing saltwater pool with sundeck, fitness center with cardio and free weights, yoga studio, courtyard with outdoor grilling, community clubhouse, executive business center, and car care center. Choose from one, two and three-bedroom options!

There’s plenty to do in your neck of the woods. Take to TPC Craig Ranch to work on your golf game, explore Rowlett Creek Park, catch a movie at Cinemark Allen 16, indulge in a little retail therapy at Allen Premium Outlets,

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Avenues at Craig Ranch have any available units?
The Avenues at Craig Ranch has 24 units available starting at $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does The Avenues at Craig Ranch have?
Some of The Avenues at Craig Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Avenues at Craig Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
The Avenues at Craig Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Avenues at Craig Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, The Avenues at Craig Ranch is pet friendly.
Does The Avenues at Craig Ranch offer parking?
Yes, The Avenues at Craig Ranch offers parking.
Does The Avenues at Craig Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Avenues at Craig Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Avenues at Craig Ranch have a pool?
Yes, The Avenues at Craig Ranch has a pool.
Does The Avenues at Craig Ranch have accessible units?
Yes, The Avenues at Craig Ranch has accessible units.
Does The Avenues at Craig Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Avenues at Craig Ranch has units with dishwashers.
