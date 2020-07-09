The Avenues at Craig Ranch

Amenities
Get excited to move into your dream home! Avenues at Craig Ranch—a gorgeous apartment community in McKinney, TX—has a sensational selection of 15 floor plans for you to browse. You’ll be amazed by apartment features like hardwood-style flooring, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, under-mount sink and designer tile backsplash, lofty 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, stylish track and pendant lighting, private patio or balcony and much more! We’re proud to offer an amazing array of community amenities including a refreshing saltwater pool with sundeck, fitness center with cardio and free weights, yoga studio, courtyard with outdoor grilling, community clubhouse, executive business center, and car care center. Choose from one, two and three-bedroom options!
There’s plenty to do in your neck of the woods. Take to TPC Craig Ranch to work on your golf game, explore Rowlett Creek Park, catch a movie at Cinemark Allen 16, indulge in a little retail therapy at Allen Premium Outlets,