Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving accessible elevator car wash area coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments game room internet cafe pool table smoke-free community yoga

The Adley Craig Ranch is a vibrant apartment community located in McKinney, Texas. These brand-new apartments offer the luxury and comfort you won’t want to miss! Simply choose from our huge selection of 1, 2, or 3-bedroom floor plans, and fall in love with modern features and new appliances. Enjoy everything from gorgeous hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets, and an in-home washer and dryer, to a saltwater swimming pool, private dog run, fitness center, and so much more. Not only do we offer state-of-the-art amenities, but we are also a pet-friendly community with the perfect location!



If you are looking for a place close to great dining, entertainment, or shopping, look no further. The Adley Craig Ranch is within minutes of many popular restaurants such as Fire House Subs, Mi Cocina, Texas Road House, Durkin Pizza, Toyko Joes, and Zoes Kitchen. A few other things in the area include the Allen Premium Outlets, Topgolf Allen, and your choice of city parks. We are close to the US-7