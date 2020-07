Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub cable included ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court conference room dog park parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub internet access valet service volleyball court cats allowed gym on-site laundry bbq/grill business center clubhouse courtyard game room pool table

The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.



Our bright and spacious apartment homes feature private patios or balconies, upgraded energy-efficient appliances, large walk-in closets, and a resort-style swimming pool. Gray Branch Luxury Apartments is ideally located within minutes from a multitude of major highway connections, shopping, dining, parks and more.



Enjoy a lifestyle unlike any other at Gray Branch Luxury Apartments.