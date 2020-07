Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly cable included garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup cable included Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage business center clubhouse internet access media room

The search is over...come home to the Cliffs of Eldorado Apartment Homes. Located in prestigious Mckinney, your elegant new apartment home is close to shopping, major employers, and community parks. You will find a peaceful community located on beautifully landscaped grounds, far enough away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Come live with us!



The Cliffs of Eldorado is "Real Living." It is the lifestyle, service and convenience that residents want for their apartment home community. Come by for a visit and see for yourself why The Cliffs of Eldorado should be your new home!