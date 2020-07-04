9948 Southgate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Adorable FRISCO-ISD 2-story home located in Winsor Meadows! Inside you will find 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal dining area, huge game room on second story, & 2-car garage. Upgrades include beautiful hardwood flooring in main living space, cozy family room fireplace, neutral paint tones, & MORE! Brand new roof in 2018! Kitchen overlooking family room boasts an abundance of cabinetry, electric range, and eat-in breakfast nook! Spacious master suite offers a luxurious bath with his and hers sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Backyard is perfect for entertaining, offering a beautiful and large grass area!