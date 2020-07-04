All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:23 PM

9948 Southgate Drive

9948 Southgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9948 Southgate Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Adorable FRISCO-ISD 2-story home located in Winsor Meadows! Inside you will find 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal dining area, huge game room on second story, & 2-car garage. Upgrades include beautiful hardwood flooring in main living space, cozy family room fireplace, neutral paint tones, & MORE! Brand new roof in 2018! Kitchen overlooking family room boasts an abundance of cabinetry, electric range, and eat-in breakfast nook! Spacious master suite offers a luxurious bath with his and hers sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Backyard is perfect for entertaining, offering a beautiful and large grass area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9948 Southgate Drive have any available units?
9948 Southgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9948 Southgate Drive have?
Some of 9948 Southgate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9948 Southgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9948 Southgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9948 Southgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9948 Southgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9948 Southgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9948 Southgate Drive offers parking.
Does 9948 Southgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9948 Southgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9948 Southgate Drive have a pool?
No, 9948 Southgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9948 Southgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 9948 Southgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9948 Southgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9948 Southgate Drive has units with dishwashers.

