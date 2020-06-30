All apartments in McKinney
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9937 Coyote Pass Trail
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:20 AM

9937 Coyote Pass Trail

9937 Coyote Pass Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9937 Coyote Pass Trail, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
50% OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT! Beautifully maintained corner lot 3 bed 2.5 bath home, was completed Jan 2016. Home features an oversized yard, 2 living areas with the master bedroom downstairs. Oversized kitchen with granite counter tops, walk-in pantry and tons of cabinet space. Open concept living, dining and kitchen area that is amazing for entertaining. Elegant hardwood floors from the entryway all the way through the living room. Large upstairs living area, that could be fashioned into a game area. Ready for you to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9937 Coyote Pass Trail have any available units?
9937 Coyote Pass Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9937 Coyote Pass Trail have?
Some of 9937 Coyote Pass Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9937 Coyote Pass Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9937 Coyote Pass Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9937 Coyote Pass Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9937 Coyote Pass Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9937 Coyote Pass Trail offer parking?
No, 9937 Coyote Pass Trail does not offer parking.
Does 9937 Coyote Pass Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9937 Coyote Pass Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9937 Coyote Pass Trail have a pool?
No, 9937 Coyote Pass Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9937 Coyote Pass Trail have accessible units?
No, 9937 Coyote Pass Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9937 Coyote Pass Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9937 Coyote Pass Trail has units with dishwashers.

