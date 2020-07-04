9921 Moccasin Creek Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Very nice rental property with lots of new build upgrades. Great open floor plan that allows for easy family living. Kitchen is just what all new buyers want and tenants delight! Loft upstairs makes for nice study or second family area. Covered patio and overall great new community! One of the best public golf courses nearby and a private air strip for all your weekend hobbies! Shopping and dining just around the corner also. Make your move as this one will go fast. Short term lease possible for increased rent.