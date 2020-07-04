All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
9921 Moccasin Creek Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9921 Moccasin Creek Lane

9921 Moccasin Creek Lane · No Longer Available
McKinney
Location

9921 Moccasin Creek Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice rental property with lots of new build upgrades. Great open floor plan that allows for easy family living. Kitchen is just what all new buyers want and tenants delight! Loft upstairs makes for nice study or second family area. Covered patio and overall great new community! One of the best public golf courses nearby and a private air strip for all your weekend hobbies! Shopping and dining just around the corner also. Make your move as this one will go fast. Short term lease possible for increased rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9921 Moccasin Creek Lane have any available units?
9921 Moccasin Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9921 Moccasin Creek Lane have?
Some of 9921 Moccasin Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9921 Moccasin Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9921 Moccasin Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9921 Moccasin Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9921 Moccasin Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9921 Moccasin Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9921 Moccasin Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 9921 Moccasin Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9921 Moccasin Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9921 Moccasin Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 9921 Moccasin Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9921 Moccasin Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 9921 Moccasin Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9921 Moccasin Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9921 Moccasin Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

