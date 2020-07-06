9920 Moccasin Creek Lane

Amenities
Beautiful single story house located in Mckinney. House has 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas range, granite, & LARGE WALK IN PANTRY. Private Master Suite with separate shower, dual sinks, garden tub & spacious walk-in closet. Split secondary bedrooms have walk in closets. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM. Private COVERED PATIO with GAS HOOKUP. Professionally landscaped. Walk to community pool down the street. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER is included. MUST SEE!!