9920 Moccasin Creek Lane
Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:38 PM

9920 Moccasin Creek Lane

9920 Moccasin Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9920 Moccasin Creek Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful single story house located in Mckinney. House has 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas range, granite, & LARGE WALK IN PANTRY. Private Master Suite with separate shower, dual sinks, garden tub & spacious walk-in closet. Split secondary bedrooms have walk in closets. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM. Private COVERED PATIO with GAS HOOKUP. Professionally landscaped. Walk to community pool down the street. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER is included. MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9920 Moccasin Creek Lane have any available units?
9920 Moccasin Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9920 Moccasin Creek Lane have?
Some of 9920 Moccasin Creek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9920 Moccasin Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9920 Moccasin Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9920 Moccasin Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9920 Moccasin Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9920 Moccasin Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9920 Moccasin Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 9920 Moccasin Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9920 Moccasin Creek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9920 Moccasin Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9920 Moccasin Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 9920 Moccasin Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 9920 Moccasin Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9920 Moccasin Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9920 Moccasin Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

