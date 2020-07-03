All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9913 George Bush Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9913 George Bush Drive
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:31 PM

9913 George Bush Drive

9913 George Bush Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9913 George Bush Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large living area with a great view of the backyard.
Open floorplan with lots of windows.
Extended covered patio for entertaining.
Open concept from the kitchen into the living area.
Fresh paint, clean and ready for new occupants.
Friendly neighborhood and nice curb appeal.

Driving Directions;
North on Independence, cross Eldorado turn Rt onto George Washington, Left on Grover Cleveland and Rt on George Bush

Application Located at ;
https://metroplexmanaged.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Please send Income Verification & Photo ID to
Apply@metroplexmanaged.com

All adults (18+) residing in the household must submit their own application.

Non-Complete applications/Households will not be considered.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9913 George Bush Drive have any available units?
9913 George Bush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 9913 George Bush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9913 George Bush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9913 George Bush Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9913 George Bush Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9913 George Bush Drive offer parking?
No, 9913 George Bush Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9913 George Bush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9913 George Bush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9913 George Bush Drive have a pool?
No, 9913 George Bush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9913 George Bush Drive have accessible units?
No, 9913 George Bush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9913 George Bush Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9913 George Bush Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9913 George Bush Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9913 George Bush Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center