Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:07 PM

9909 Old Field Drive

9909 Old Field Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9909 Old Field Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming D. R. Horton home, on a cul-de-sac in Winsor Meadows at Westridge, with Frisco ISD. This home has a great open floor plan and an added bonus room, with slate tile and tongue and groove ceiling. Adorable, updated touches throughout the home, bring a delightful feel inside and out! The kitchen includes a large island, plenty of cabinets, a pantry and an open view to the living area with fireplace. Natural light abounds in the living and bonus areas. Community pool and more! Come and see it today.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9909 Old Field Drive have any available units?
9909 Old Field Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9909 Old Field Drive have?
Some of 9909 Old Field Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9909 Old Field Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9909 Old Field Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9909 Old Field Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9909 Old Field Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9909 Old Field Drive offer parking?
No, 9909 Old Field Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9909 Old Field Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9909 Old Field Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9909 Old Field Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9909 Old Field Drive has a pool.
Does 9909 Old Field Drive have accessible units?
No, 9909 Old Field Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9909 Old Field Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9909 Old Field Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

