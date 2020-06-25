9909 Old Field Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated pool fireplace

Charming D. R. Horton home, on a cul-de-sac in Winsor Meadows at Westridge, with Frisco ISD. This home has a great open floor plan and an added bonus room, with slate tile and tongue and groove ceiling. Adorable, updated touches throughout the home, bring a delightful feel inside and out! The kitchen includes a large island, plenty of cabinets, a pantry and an open view to the living area with fireplace. Natural light abounds in the living and bonus areas. Community pool and more! Come and see it today.

