9909 Half Moon Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms Home in Master Planned Golf Course Community Winsor Meadows At Westridge in Exemplary Frisco ISD. Home Features include a Covered Front Porch, separate Study Area with Built-In Desk, Formal Dining, Breakfast Nook, Large Living Area with Gas Fireplace, Spacious Secondary Bedrooms, Refrigerator, and Separate Laundry Room. Master Suite is a nice size and its Master Bathroom features, His and Her Sinks with Vanity, Garden Tub, Separate Shower, with a Walk In Closet. Westridge Community has Community Pool, Soccer Field, Park, Jogging Trails, and Playgrounds. Easy Access to 380, Highway 75, Highway 121(SGRT), and North Dallas Tollway.