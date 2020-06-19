All apartments in McKinney
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9909 Half Moon Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9909 Half Moon Drive

9909 Half Moon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9909 Half Moon Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms Home in Master Planned Golf Course Community Winsor Meadows At Westridge in Exemplary Frisco ISD. Home Features include a Covered Front Porch, separate Study Area with Built-In Desk, Formal Dining, Breakfast Nook, Large Living Area with Gas Fireplace, Spacious Secondary Bedrooms, Refrigerator, and Separate Laundry Room. Master Suite is a nice size and its Master Bathroom features, His and Her Sinks with Vanity, Garden Tub, Separate Shower, with a Walk In Closet. Westridge Community has Community Pool, Soccer Field, Park, Jogging Trails, and Playgrounds. Easy Access to 380, Highway 75, Highway 121(SGRT), and North Dallas Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9909 Half Moon Drive have any available units?
9909 Half Moon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9909 Half Moon Drive have?
Some of 9909 Half Moon Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9909 Half Moon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9909 Half Moon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9909 Half Moon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9909 Half Moon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9909 Half Moon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9909 Half Moon Drive offers parking.
Does 9909 Half Moon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9909 Half Moon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9909 Half Moon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9909 Half Moon Drive has a pool.
Does 9909 Half Moon Drive have accessible units?
No, 9909 Half Moon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9909 Half Moon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9909 Half Moon Drive has units with dishwashers.

