9909 Carter Drive

Amenities

CLASSIC RED BRICK HOME IS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED AND WELL-MAINTAINED AND LOCATED IN FRISCO ISD AND WESTRIDGE HOA WITH NEIGHBORHOOD POOL, PARK, AND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ALL WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE. STUNNING GRANITE KITCHEN HAS WHITE CABINETS, TILE FLOORS & BACKSPLASH, AND OVERLOOKS SPACIOUS BREAKFAST & FAMILY ROOMS WITH WOOD FLOORS & GAS LOG FIREPLACE. MASTER SUITE FEATURES LARGE BEDROOM & WALK-IN CLOSET PLUS BATH WITH GARDEN TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER, DUAL VANITIES, & TILE FLOORS. NEUTRAL PAINT THROUGHTOUT, UPDATED FLOORING, PLUMBING & LIGHT FIXTURES. COVERED BACK PATIO OVERLOOKS LARGE BACKYARD. PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY WITH LOCAL LANDLORD WHO PAYS HOA DUES. NEW ROOF COMING SOON. SHORT-TERM LEASE CONSIDERED.