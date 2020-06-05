All apartments in McKinney
Last updated September 6 2019

9905 Laurel Cherry Drive

9905 Laurel Cherry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9905 Laurel Cherry Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated home with huge backyard feeds into Frisco Schools. Kitchen has granite, deep sink, new SS dishwasher, Refrigerator, pot & Pan hanger, bkfst bar and is plumbed for gas. Master has walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks, medicine cabinet, Separate toilet has storage cabinet. Split bedrooms with spacious closets, linen closet and spacious 2nd bath. Utility has full size washer dryer hookup, enclosed pantry and more storage space. Enjoy the Huge yard with many trees (figs and crepe myrtle). Covered paito, storage shed. 2 car garage has work bench which can be removed to make space for second car. Updated light fixtures & fans. Laminate floors (No carpet),Tile in wet areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9905 Laurel Cherry Drive have any available units?
9905 Laurel Cherry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9905 Laurel Cherry Drive have?
Some of 9905 Laurel Cherry Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9905 Laurel Cherry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9905 Laurel Cherry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9905 Laurel Cherry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9905 Laurel Cherry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9905 Laurel Cherry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9905 Laurel Cherry Drive offers parking.
Does 9905 Laurel Cherry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9905 Laurel Cherry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9905 Laurel Cherry Drive have a pool?
No, 9905 Laurel Cherry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9905 Laurel Cherry Drive have accessible units?
No, 9905 Laurel Cherry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9905 Laurel Cherry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9905 Laurel Cherry Drive has units with dishwashers.

