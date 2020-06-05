9905 Laurel Cherry Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated home with huge backyard feeds into Frisco Schools. Kitchen has granite, deep sink, new SS dishwasher, Refrigerator, pot & Pan hanger, bkfst bar and is plumbed for gas. Master has walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks, medicine cabinet, Separate toilet has storage cabinet. Split bedrooms with spacious closets, linen closet and spacious 2nd bath. Utility has full size washer dryer hookup, enclosed pantry and more storage space. Enjoy the Huge yard with many trees (figs and crepe myrtle). Covered paito, storage shed. 2 car garage has work bench which can be removed to make space for second car. Updated light fixtures & fans. Laminate floors (No carpet),Tile in wet areas.