9853 Old Field Drive
9853 Old Field Drive

9853 Old Field Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9853 Old Field Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 5 bedroom home with lots of room for guest to stay. Big backyard and community pool and playground. Close to schools and shopping and restaurants. Buyer to verify schools. Enjoy tile and laminate wood floors downstairs. Frisco ISD. Good size with lots of closet space and natural light.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9853 Old Field Drive have any available units?
9853 Old Field Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9853 Old Field Drive have?
Some of 9853 Old Field Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9853 Old Field Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9853 Old Field Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9853 Old Field Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9853 Old Field Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9853 Old Field Drive offer parking?
No, 9853 Old Field Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9853 Old Field Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9853 Old Field Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9853 Old Field Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9853 Old Field Drive has a pool.
Does 9853 Old Field Drive have accessible units?
No, 9853 Old Field Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9853 Old Field Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9853 Old Field Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

