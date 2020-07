Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Ready to move in!!!Charming and wonderfully maintained home in beautiful neighborhood! Huge yard and trees with no neighbor immediately behind feels like an outdoor oasis! Spacious master suite with HUGE master closet! HOA with community pool and park. Laundry room separated so don't have to walk through on way in and out. Great floorplan with spacious kitchen, dining and living areas plus bonus room up front! Roof recently replaced! Covered porch and patio in front and back.