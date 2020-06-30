All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 21 2019 at 5:54 PM

9816 George Washington Drive

9816 George Washington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9816 George Washington Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION, City of McKinney, Frisco ISD! Walk to elementary school, playground and neighborhood pool. Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home featuring new roof in 2017, new HVAC, water heater, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Covered porches in both front and back yards. Large backyard. Texas sized living kitchen combo. Bay window and over sized Island are just a start for this awesome kitchen with lots of counter, pantry and cabinet space. Master suite is in the back of the house with garden tub and stand alone shower. Split bedrooms for privacy. Minutes to Hwy 121, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9816 George Washington Drive have any available units?
9816 George Washington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9816 George Washington Drive have?
Some of 9816 George Washington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9816 George Washington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9816 George Washington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9816 George Washington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9816 George Washington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9816 George Washington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9816 George Washington Drive offers parking.
Does 9816 George Washington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9816 George Washington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9816 George Washington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9816 George Washington Drive has a pool.
Does 9816 George Washington Drive have accessible units?
No, 9816 George Washington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9816 George Washington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9816 George Washington Drive has units with dishwashers.

