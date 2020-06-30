9816 George Washington Drive

Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION, City of McKinney, Frisco ISD! Walk to elementary school, playground and neighborhood pool. Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home featuring new roof in 2017, new HVAC, water heater, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Covered porches in both front and back yards. Large backyard. Texas sized living kitchen combo. Bay window and over sized Island are just a start for this awesome kitchen with lots of counter, pantry and cabinet space. Master suite is in the back of the house with garden tub and stand alone shower. Split bedrooms for privacy. Minutes to Hwy 121, shopping and dining.