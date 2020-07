Amenities

dishwasher garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful very well maintained, open floor plan house in Sought after Frisco School District of McKinney,TX.This home backs up to greenbelt space giving you a beautiful view. Elementary school just at walking distance and middle and high school with in one mile range. Hard to find four bedroom and all on one level. Immediate Availability



All information is deemed reliable. Tenant and Tenant agent should verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage.