Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9812 Coyote Pass Trail
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:08 AM

9812 Coyote Pass Trail

9812 Coyote Pass Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9812 Coyote Pass Trail, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
GORGEOUS upgraded 2-story, almost new home with refrigerator provided. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, 42-inch cabinets, and elegant backsplash with branded steel appliances. Welcoming high-ceiling entrance, beautiful wood floors, arches, and many windows for natural light. House comes with extra features like a spacious backyard with a covered patio, gas drop for outdoor cooking, and a 2 min walk to the community pool. Big storage areas on the second floor with extra closet space in each bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9812 Coyote Pass Trail have any available units?
9812 Coyote Pass Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9812 Coyote Pass Trail have?
Some of 9812 Coyote Pass Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9812 Coyote Pass Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9812 Coyote Pass Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9812 Coyote Pass Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9812 Coyote Pass Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9812 Coyote Pass Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9812 Coyote Pass Trail offers parking.
Does 9812 Coyote Pass Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9812 Coyote Pass Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9812 Coyote Pass Trail have a pool?
Yes, 9812 Coyote Pass Trail has a pool.
Does 9812 Coyote Pass Trail have accessible units?
No, 9812 Coyote Pass Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9812 Coyote Pass Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9812 Coyote Pass Trail has units with dishwashers.

