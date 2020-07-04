All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:33 AM

9729 Old Field Drive

9729 Old Field Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9729 Old Field Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful one story home in Frisco ISD in a great neighbourhood with community pool! Updates - new carpet, freshly painted throughout, and new roof. New Stainless steel appliances to include dishwasher, microwave and stove installed Feb. 2019. Light and bright with covered patio and porch. Lots of windows and large formal dining room. Expansive family room with fireplace with built-ins open to kitchen with breakfast bar. Master bedroom suite with separate shower and garden tub, His and Her walk-in closets. Convenient to restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9729 Old Field Drive have any available units?
9729 Old Field Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9729 Old Field Drive have?
Some of 9729 Old Field Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9729 Old Field Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9729 Old Field Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9729 Old Field Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9729 Old Field Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9729 Old Field Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9729 Old Field Drive offers parking.
Does 9729 Old Field Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9729 Old Field Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9729 Old Field Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9729 Old Field Drive has a pool.
Does 9729 Old Field Drive have accessible units?
No, 9729 Old Field Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9729 Old Field Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9729 Old Field Drive has units with dishwashers.

