9729 Old Field Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful one story home in Frisco ISD in a great neighbourhood with community pool! Updates - new carpet, freshly painted throughout, and new roof. New Stainless steel appliances to include dishwasher, microwave and stove installed Feb. 2019. Light and bright with covered patio and porch. Lots of windows and large formal dining room. Expansive family room with fireplace with built-ins open to kitchen with breakfast bar. Master bedroom suite with separate shower and garden tub, His and Her walk-in closets. Convenient to restaurants and shopping.