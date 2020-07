Amenities

Cute 1 Story in beautiful Home in Winsor Meadows.FRISCO ISD. 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath plus large study.Brand New wood floor and Carpets. Open Floor plan with split bedrooms. Large kitchen with ample counters, cabinets, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Large back yard, Large utility with extra storage. Spacious master bedroom. Master bath features jetted garden tub with separate shower and walk in closet. new hot water heater, and fresh paint inside. Refrigerator stays.Come and see today.