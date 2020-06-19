All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9716 Straightaway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9716 Straightaway Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:19 PM

9716 Straightaway Drive

9716 Straightaway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9716 Straightaway Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
Beautiful Home with Good Frisco ISD. Downstairs has large Master bedroom suite with a sitting area. Spacious game room for entertaining. Hardwood Floor in entrance, hall way and formal dining room. Covered patio and front porch. Built-in SS appliances and granite counter Top. Refrigerator is included. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]

Visit us, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9716 Straightaway Drive have any available units?
9716 Straightaway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9716 Straightaway Drive have?
Some of 9716 Straightaway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9716 Straightaway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9716 Straightaway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9716 Straightaway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9716 Straightaway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9716 Straightaway Drive offer parking?
No, 9716 Straightaway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9716 Straightaway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9716 Straightaway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9716 Straightaway Drive have a pool?
No, 9716 Straightaway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9716 Straightaway Drive have accessible units?
No, 9716 Straightaway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9716 Straightaway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9716 Straightaway Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center