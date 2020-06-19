9716 Straightaway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 game room

Beautiful Home with Good Frisco ISD. Downstairs has large Master bedroom suite with a sitting area. Spacious game room for entertaining. Hardwood Floor in entrance, hall way and formal dining room. Covered patio and front porch. Built-in SS appliances and granite counter Top. Refrigerator is included. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.



[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]

[Property is not Section 8 approved]



Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.