Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:37 AM

9712 Colonywood Drive

9712 Colonywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9712 Colonywood Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Unique property situated on a quiet street nestled in a sought after West Mckinney Subdivision. Near Custer and Eldorado. Frisco ISD Schools. The property is just steps from the community pool and park. Many updates throughout the home. This rare find has a secret bookshelf door that opens to a safe room and access to the upstairs living space. Upstairs can be used as a 4th bedroom, man cave, she den, kids spot, whatever your imagination can come up with. Screened in covered patio perfect for afternoon dinners in the summer. Huge master bedroom suite with spacious walk in closet. This property checks off many of the boxes and is truly one of a kind. Property can be leased furnished at a higher monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9712 Colonywood Drive have any available units?
9712 Colonywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9712 Colonywood Drive have?
Some of 9712 Colonywood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9712 Colonywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9712 Colonywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9712 Colonywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9712 Colonywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9712 Colonywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9712 Colonywood Drive offers parking.
Does 9712 Colonywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9712 Colonywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9712 Colonywood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9712 Colonywood Drive has a pool.
Does 9712 Colonywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 9712 Colonywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9712 Colonywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9712 Colonywood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

