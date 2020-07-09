9712 Colonywood Drive

Amenities

Unique property situated on a quiet street nestled in a sought after West Mckinney Subdivision. Near Custer and Eldorado. Frisco ISD Schools. The property is just steps from the community pool and park. Many updates throughout the home. This rare find has a secret bookshelf door that opens to a safe room and access to the upstairs living space. Upstairs can be used as a 4th bedroom, man cave, she den, kids spot, whatever your imagination can come up with. Screened in covered patio perfect for afternoon dinners in the summer. Huge master bedroom suite with spacious walk in closet. This property checks off many of the boxes and is truly one of a kind. Property can be leased furnished at a higher monthly rent.