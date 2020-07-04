9708 Hedge Bell Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home located in much sought after McKinney area, 9708 Hedge Bell Drive McKinney a must see!!! - A must see 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a great neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout. Nicely landscaped front yard with a spacious large lot backyard for the family to enjoy!! This home also comes with an extra large two car garage and extra space cutout. Great home with W/D connections, oven, dishwasher and island in the middle. The home is a must see and will not last long. Pets are allowed



