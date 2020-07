Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking playground pool

Nice, well maintained hard to find single story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a study room in highly desired Westridge Community of McKinney. This beautiful home is move-in ready with a spacious family room, formal dining room and a kitchen with plenty of cabinets space. Part of Frisco ISD, this home is located in nice neighborhood with access to community pool, playground, soccer fields and jogging trails