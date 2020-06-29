9617 Saw Dust Drive

Light neutral paint for entire house. Nice one story home in wonderful golf community. Frisco ISD! High ceiling with neutral color through whole house. One good size living room with good view to the backyard. Separated master and 3 other bedrooms. Shower stand and bathtub in master bath. 2 car garage with remote. Fenced backyard and Friendly neighbor. Please verify school information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
