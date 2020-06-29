9617 Saw Dust Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Light neutral paint for entire house. Nice one story home in wonderful golf community. Frisco ISD! High ceiling with neutral color through whole house. One good size living room with good view to the backyard. Separated master and 3 other bedrooms. Shower stand and bathtub in master bath. 2 car garage with remote. Fenced backyard and Friendly neighbor. Please verify school information.