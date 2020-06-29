All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9617 Saw Dust Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9617 Saw Dust Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9617 Saw Dust Drive

9617 Saw Dust Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9617 Saw Dust Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Winsor Meadows At Westridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light neutral paint for entire house. Nice one story home in wonderful golf community. Frisco ISD! High ceiling with neutral color through whole house. One good size living room with good view to the backyard. Separated master and 3 other bedrooms. Shower stand and bathtub in master bath. 2 car garage with remote. Fenced backyard and Friendly neighbor. Please verify school information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9617 Saw Dust Drive have any available units?
9617 Saw Dust Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9617 Saw Dust Drive have?
Some of 9617 Saw Dust Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9617 Saw Dust Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9617 Saw Dust Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9617 Saw Dust Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9617 Saw Dust Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9617 Saw Dust Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9617 Saw Dust Drive offers parking.
Does 9617 Saw Dust Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9617 Saw Dust Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9617 Saw Dust Drive have a pool?
No, 9617 Saw Dust Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9617 Saw Dust Drive have accessible units?
No, 9617 Saw Dust Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9617 Saw Dust Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9617 Saw Dust Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center