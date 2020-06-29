9616 Log Run Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Great five bedroom home on cul-de-sac! Updated flooring includes beautiful wood. Family room with fireplace and open to kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops and breakfast area. Fifth bedroom could be study. Master is down stairs with door to garden room. Master bath with whirlpool tub, separate shower, two sinks and large closet. Big game room opens to covered balcony over front porch. A few more steps up to private media room. Impressive entry open to formal dining. Arches, rounded corners, high ceilings, very nice trim, Patio nicely enclosed into garden room. Huge privacy fenced back yard.