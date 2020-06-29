All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:05 AM

9616 Log Run Court

9616 Log Run Court · No Longer Available
Location

9616 Log Run Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Great five bedroom home on cul-de-sac! Updated flooring includes beautiful wood. Family room with fireplace and open to kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops and breakfast area. Fifth bedroom could be study. Master is down stairs with door to garden room. Master bath with whirlpool tub, separate shower, two sinks and large closet. Big game room opens to covered balcony over front porch. A few more steps up to private media room. Impressive entry open to formal dining. Arches, rounded corners, high ceilings, very nice trim, Patio nicely enclosed into garden room. Huge privacy fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9616 Log Run Court have any available units?
9616 Log Run Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9616 Log Run Court have?
Some of 9616 Log Run Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9616 Log Run Court currently offering any rent specials?
9616 Log Run Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9616 Log Run Court pet-friendly?
No, 9616 Log Run Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9616 Log Run Court offer parking?
Yes, 9616 Log Run Court offers parking.
Does 9616 Log Run Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9616 Log Run Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9616 Log Run Court have a pool?
Yes, 9616 Log Run Court has a pool.
Does 9616 Log Run Court have accessible units?
No, 9616 Log Run Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9616 Log Run Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9616 Log Run Court has units with dishwashers.

