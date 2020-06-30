All apartments in McKinney
Location

9613 Straightaway Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Very nice, updated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home in excellent Golf course community of Fairways West at Westridge! Built in 2009, very nice neighborhood. Nice wood floors, neutral paint, granite countertops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances including a gas range! Kitchen opens to dining area and living room. Nice formal dining area as well. 4th bedroom also works great as a home office or study (or guest bedroom). Nice landscaping. Nice community pool and playground! Close to the golf course! Move-in ready home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9613 Straightaway Drive have any available units?
9613 Straightaway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9613 Straightaway Drive have?
Some of 9613 Straightaway Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9613 Straightaway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9613 Straightaway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9613 Straightaway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9613 Straightaway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9613 Straightaway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9613 Straightaway Drive offers parking.
Does 9613 Straightaway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9613 Straightaway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9613 Straightaway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9613 Straightaway Drive has a pool.
Does 9613 Straightaway Drive have accessible units?
No, 9613 Straightaway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9613 Straightaway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9613 Straightaway Drive has units with dishwashers.

