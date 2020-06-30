9613 Straightaway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Very nice, updated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home in excellent Golf course community of Fairways West at Westridge! Built in 2009, very nice neighborhood. Nice wood floors, neutral paint, granite countertops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances including a gas range! Kitchen opens to dining area and living room. Nice formal dining area as well. 4th bedroom also works great as a home office or study (or guest bedroom). Nice landscaping. Nice community pool and playground! Close to the golf course! Move-in ready home!