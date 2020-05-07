9520 National Pines Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic CORNER LOT one-story home by GREENBELT. Home is nestled in the fabulous Greens of Westridge neighborhood surrounded by GOLF COURSE! Shows like NEW, move in ready! Beautiful interior with HARDWOOD FLOORING, neutral colors thruout, crown molding, lots of bright windows, double doors leading out to the patio. Spacious family room has cozy gaslog fireplace. Kitchen features GRANITE COUNTERS, SS appliances, large island with seating, & beautiful cabinetry. Master retreats overlooks the backyard & has his & her vanities, granite, corner garden tub. Private backyard with lovely mature trees & greenery.