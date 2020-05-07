All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9520 National Pines Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9520 National Pines Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

9520 National Pines Drive

9520 National Pines Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9520 National Pines Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic CORNER LOT one-story home by GREENBELT. Home is nestled in the fabulous Greens of Westridge neighborhood surrounded by GOLF COURSE! Shows like NEW, move in ready! Beautiful interior with HARDWOOD FLOORING, neutral colors thruout, crown molding, lots of bright windows, double doors leading out to the patio. Spacious family room has cozy gaslog fireplace. Kitchen features GRANITE COUNTERS, SS appliances, large island with seating, & beautiful cabinetry. Master retreats overlooks the backyard & has his & her vanities, granite, corner garden tub. Private backyard with lovely mature trees & greenery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9520 National Pines Drive have any available units?
9520 National Pines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9520 National Pines Drive have?
Some of 9520 National Pines Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9520 National Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9520 National Pines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9520 National Pines Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9520 National Pines Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9520 National Pines Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9520 National Pines Drive offers parking.
Does 9520 National Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9520 National Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9520 National Pines Drive have a pool?
No, 9520 National Pines Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9520 National Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 9520 National Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9520 National Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9520 National Pines Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center