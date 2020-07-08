All apartments in McKinney
Location

9517 George Washington Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This charming home will be available for move in on April 1. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laminate flooring, carpet and tile flooring. Over 1800 square feet make this home open, bright and spacious. This home features eat-in kitchen, built in microwave, granite counters, pantry, lots of storage space. A good sized fenced backyard to accommodate your needs, split bedrooms to give everyone privacy. Window coverings to help energy costs, and ceiling fans. This home is in a great location, easy access to highways and shopping. City of McKinney with Frisco Schools.
Small to med pets accepted with pet screening. Application fee is $60 per adult, $150 leasing fee, check criteria before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9517 George Washington Drive have any available units?
9517 George Washington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9517 George Washington Drive have?
Some of 9517 George Washington Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9517 George Washington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9517 George Washington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9517 George Washington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9517 George Washington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9517 George Washington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9517 George Washington Drive offers parking.
Does 9517 George Washington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9517 George Washington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9517 George Washington Drive have a pool?
No, 9517 George Washington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9517 George Washington Drive have accessible units?
No, 9517 George Washington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9517 George Washington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9517 George Washington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

