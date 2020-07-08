9517 George Washington Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This charming home will be available for move in on April 1. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laminate flooring, carpet and tile flooring. Over 1800 square feet make this home open, bright and spacious. This home features eat-in kitchen, built in microwave, granite counters, pantry, lots of storage space. A good sized fenced backyard to accommodate your needs, split bedrooms to give everyone privacy. Window coverings to help energy costs, and ceiling fans. This home is in a great location, easy access to highways and shopping. City of McKinney with Frisco Schools.

Small to med pets accepted with pet screening. Application fee is $60 per adult, $150 leasing fee, check criteria before applying.