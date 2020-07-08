9517 George Washington Drive

Amenities
This charming home will be available for move in on April 1. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laminate flooring, carpet and tile flooring. Over 1800 square feet make this home open, bright and spacious. This home features eat-in kitchen, built in microwave, granite counters, pantry, lots of storage space. A good sized fenced backyard to accommodate your needs, split bedrooms to give everyone privacy. Window coverings to help energy costs, and ceiling fans. This home is in a great location, easy access to highways and shopping. City of McKinney with Frisco Schools.
Small to med pets accepted with pet screening. Application fee is $60 per adult, $150 leasing fee, check criteria before applying.