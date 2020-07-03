9508 Falcons Fire Drive

Amenities

Highly desirable home located in the Westridge golf course community and exemplary Frisco ISD! This home offers 3 split bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus a study, 2 car garage, oversized kitchen with plenty of cabinetry plus a pantry and open concept design to living & dining, gas heating, ceiling fans in each room, a breakfast bar, large walk-in master closet and master bathroom with a separate shower & garden tub. Good sized private backyard with covered back patio and storage shed. Convenient access to tons of shopping, restaurants, schools, HWY 380, neighborhood trails, parks, playgrounds & more!